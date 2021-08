Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi appointed Ivan Vyhovskyi as Deputy Chief of the National Police - Chief of Police of Kyiv.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Already appointed," the authority said.

Vyhovskyi has already been introduced to the Kyiv police team.

Prior to his appointment, he headed the police of Poltava region.

Vyhovskyi was born in Zhytomyr region, he is 41.

He began his service in the internal affairs bodies in 1999 as an investigator of Ochakivskyi city district department of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.

In 2003 he graduated from the National University of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

From 2015 to 2016 he worked as the head of Ochakivskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

Since 2016, he held the post of Deputy Head of the Main Directorate - Head of the Investigative Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi has dismissed National Police Deputy Head / Kyiv City Police Head Andrii Kryschenko.

Kryschenko has written this on Facebook.

“I have submitted my resignation letter. And yesterday it was approved. I spent more than five and a half years side by side with the police in Kyiv. It was a difficult time of constant challenges and crisis situations, sometimes tragedies and failures and often successes. We’ve never hidden and kept silent, we have always honestly and openly told people about our work through the media," wrote Kryschenko.

He expressed gratitude to each police officer for their work, support and willingness to serve, despite the busy schedule and workload.

"We did everything as one team to ensure order in the capital. I constantly walk the streets of Kyiv without escort or guards and always communicate with people. I believe in everyone who patrols the streets, detains offenders or investigates crimes. And I am sure that you will continue to work without slowing down the pace and momentum. I was proud and will always be proud of our joint work. My respect!" he stressed.

Kryschenko has served as the chief of police in Kyiv since December 2015.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources