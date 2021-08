China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in first seven months

Vehicles proceed slowly on the expressway around Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lu Hanxin.

Vehicles proceed slowly on the expressway around Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lu Hanxin.

China's auto sales rose 19.3 percent year on year to nearly 14.76 million units in the first seven months of 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 21.2 percent year on year to nearly 11.56 million units in the January-July period, according to the data.

In July alone, auto sales totaled over 1.86 million units, down 11.9 percent year on year.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources