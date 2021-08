A herd of Tibetan antelopes travel towards Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil national nature reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo by Xinhua/Wu Gang.

The status of Tibetan antelopes in China has been downgraded from "endangered" to "near threatened" amid the country's active anti-poaching and biodiversity protection efforts, said the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"The population of the species has grown from less than 70,000 during the 1980s-1990s to around 300,000 at present", – the administration added.

The species, mostly found in Tibet Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is under first-class state protection in China. It plays a key role in maintaining the ecological balance on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

