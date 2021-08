Photo provided by the administration of Yunnan's Tongbiguan Provincial Nature Reserve, shows a plant of Stixis yingjiangensis in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Xinhua

Scientists have discovered a new species of Resedaceae in southwest China's Yunnan Province and named it Stixis yingjiangensis, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Researchers from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tongbiguan Nature Reserve found two populations with 10 plants of the new species during an investigation trip to Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture.

After detailed observation of its morphological characteristics, literature review and comparison of similar species specimens, the research team confirmed it as a new species, and named it Stixis yingjiangensis after its discovery site, according to the nature reserve.

Located in the southwest border area of China, Dehong is rich in biological resources, with more than 6,000 kinds of higher plants recorded.

