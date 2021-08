The Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the representative of the parliament in the Constitutional Court, Olha Sovhyria, said that the first Constitution of Ukraine of Hetman Pylyp Orlyk was delivered to Ukraine.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“For the first time in 311 years, the original of the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk has been delivered to Ukraine!” she wrote.

Sovhyria noted that it is expected to be exhibited for the Independence Day, August 24.

Three copies of it, transferred by Sweden, are already on exhibit in Ukraine: in the Verkhovna Rada and in the Office of the President.

The third copy will be transferred to the Constitutional Court after its reform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first Constitution of Ukraine of Hetman Pylyp Orlyk, will be in Ukraine for the first time on Independence Day in the St. Sophia Cathedral with access to its seeing for everyone.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources