The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Belarus’ Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kirill Kamyshev to express its protest at several statements made by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, particularly the accusation that Ukraine is training militants and sending weapons to Belarus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Republic of Belarus’ Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kirill Kamyshev was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry today to express strong protest to him in connection with several unacceptable statements by Aleksandr Lukashenko during yesterday's press conference," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Belarusian diplomat was warned that Lukashenko's readiness to recognize Russian sovereignty over the annexed Crimea was tantamount to complicity in the Kremlin's crime against Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, with all the associated international legal consequences.

Besides, according to the statement, Lukashenko violated Belarus’ international obligations to comply with the norms and principles of international law by making such statements.

“We have asked the Belarusian side to explain Lukashenko’s statements, which indicated that Belarus will allow self-appointed ‘prosecutors’ from the temporarily occupied Luhansk to enter its territory to interrogate Roman Protasevich. If confirmed, this will contradict the official response that Ukraine previously received from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which this was categorically denied," the Ministry said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry, it regards Lukashenko's claim that Ukraine is "transferring weapons" and training militants for operations on the territory of Belarus as irresponsible and propaganda that is far from reality.

“Obviously, this is a product of the image of Ukraine as ‘hostile’ to Belarus and the Belarusian people that the Kremlin’s propagandists have artificially created around Lukashenko, which is absolutely untrue. Lukashenko is trying to justify his repressive methods and restrictions on the rights and freedoms of Belarusian citizens with fake news about external threats to Belarus’ statehood from Ukraine and other Western countries," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

According to the statement, Ukraine also drew attention to Lukashenko's threats to "bring Ukraine to its knees" while hiding behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed that these threats were a manifestation of Belarus' weakness and not a demonstration of its strength.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of training militants and sending weapons to Belarus on August 9.

However, Zelenskyy has described this accusation as groundless.

