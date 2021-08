The National Commission on State Language Standards has appealed to law enforcement agencies with a request to open an investigation into the accusation of corruption against the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili.

The National Commission on State Language Standards has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Commission on State Language Standards is concerned about public accusations of dishonesty. Such news stories are extremely risky due to discrediting not only the commission as a central executive body that ensures the implementation of the state language policy in Ukraine, but also the exam itself to determine the level of proficiency in the state language. The whole system is built in such a way as to exclude any corruption risks and external interference," the Commission noted.

Therefore, the National Commission on State Language Standards appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the information presented by Mikheil Saakashvili in the Facebook post and distributed by the media.

"Public examination of this situation is important, since any allegations of misconduct must be supported by facts and evidence. European practice defines a simple and specific way: if a certain person became aware of a violation of the current legislation, then it is necessary to apply to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the commission of a criminal offense. This is exactly what every conscientious citizen should do," added in the National Commission on State Language Standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president of Georgia and head of the Executive Committee for Reforms Mikheil Saakashvili has accused the National Commission on State Language Standards of corruption.

