Former president of Georgia and head of the Executive Committee for Reforms Mikheil Saakashvili has accused the National Commission on State Language Standards of corruption.

Saakashvili made the accusation on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As in every first state agency, you can speed up a process for a small fee. Prices jump from USD 200 to USD 2,000, depending on the urgency of resolving an issue and the appetites of officials," Saakashvili wrote, accusing the National Commission on State Language Standards of corruption during Ukrainian-language proficiency tests.

Saakashvili proposed that all diplomas of proficiency in the state language should be declared equivalent to the required certificate and that a transparent and working system that excludes corruption should be introduced for those who do not have such a diploma.

"I call on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Education to pay attention to the problem and immediately end this chaos," Saakashvili wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, registration for Ukrainian-language proficiency tests began in Ukraine on July 16.

Due to the large number of those wishing to pass the exam on the level of proficiency in the state language to carry out official duties, the National Commission on State Language Standards has reduced the duration of the Ukrainian-language proficiency tests for government officials because of the large number of people that have registered to take them.

