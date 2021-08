Ukraine is concerned about Russia's intentions to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories following the meeting of the government delegation headed by Vice Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov with the head of the Jamestown Foundation Glen Howard in the United States.

"Russia has already de facto occupied the Sea of ​​Azov and totally changed the balance in the Black Sea, completely militarized it. We are especially concerned about the actions of the Russian Federation, which are aimed at preparing Crimea for the deployment of nuclear weapons there," Reznikov said.

He stressed that it is with the support of the Crimea Russia is carrying out military operations in the Middle East and Africa, and is influencing the Balkans.

"Now the same is happening with Nord Stream-2. The three Baltic countries will find themselves under terrible pressure. Poland is also under direct threat. For Ukraine and the Baltic countries, this is almost guaranteed escalation, and for the rest of Europe, total dependence in the future and guaranteed blackmail," Reznikov noted.

Reznikov said that it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against companies that are implementing this project and prevent it from starting.

"It is important to expand the safe package for Ukraine. First of all, by deploying air defense forces, even by deploying American units. Our legislation allows this," the Vice Prime Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, Defense Minister Andrii Taran said that Russia was preparing to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources