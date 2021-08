Kyiv Launches Receipt Of Special Passes For Travel In Public Transport In Case Of Quarantine Strengthening In

The Kyiv City State Administration has launched an electronic application system in test mode, through which it will be possible to obtain special passes for travel in public transport in case of strengthening of quarantine restrictions.

Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The capital is preparing for a possible worsening of the epidemic situation with the incidence of Covid-19. From today, an electronic application system has been launched in test mode, through which it will be possible to obtain special passes for travel in public transport in case of strengthened quarantine restrictions. Enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership can issue applications in advance in order to have time to go through the necessary approvals," reads the statement with reference to the words of the first deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration for the implementation of self-government powers Oleksii Kuleba.

At the same time, Kuleba notes that at the moment there are no prerequisites for the introduction of strict quarantine in Kyiv, but the Kyiv City State Administration does not want the third wave to catch the capital "by surprise."

He noted that the heads of enterprises can now log into the system and submit an application in order to pass the necessary verification in advance and obtain permission.

To order special passes, heads of enterprises and individual entrepreneurs need to follow these steps.

Log in to the electronic system using the QES (qualified electronic signature). The manager can add up to 10 trusted persons who will have access to the system. Fill out the electronic application form. Important: businesses need to justify the critical need for work during lockdown.

For legal entities, you must indicate the EDRPOU code (Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine), for individual entrepreneurs - types of activities in accordance with OKVED (classification of economic activities).

Wait for a response, which will come to the e-mail specified in the application.

In case of receiving a positive decision on the provision of special passes, enter a complete list of employees, indicate the data and number of the Kyiv Digital transport card for each employee.

Information on confirmation or refusal to issue special passes for each employee can be obtained in the electronic system.

If the enterprise has received permission, after entering the data about the employee, the employee's transport card is activated automatically.

To use public transport, an employee must have a transport card.

An employee will be able to check the availability of a special pass on his own by downloading the kyiv Digital application to his smartphone and adding a transport card.

At the same time, cards of three types will work - a transport card of a new type, an old type and a card of a Kyiv resident.

Transport cards whose owners have not received the right to a special pass will be blocked for the duration of the lockdown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, Kyiv announced preparations for the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

