The Ukrenergo national energy company states that coal reserves at the Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) are 36.4% lower than the target.

Ukrenergo has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at August 9, there are 783,000 tons of coal at the TPPs warehouses, down 2.7% compared to the start of the previous week (August 2, 805,000 tons).

At the same time, the volume of anthracite coal at the TPPs warehouses has risen by 3.2% to 261,000 tons since August 2; and that of the gas coal – by 5.4% to 522,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters has urged the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry to draw up a coal accumulation schedule.

