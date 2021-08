Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of training militants and sending weapons to Belarus.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the president of Belarus, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Okay, you (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) are chasing after the West… but why are you training militants on the territory of Ukraine and sending weapons here? After all, the weapons are coming primarily from Ukraine. Of course, we have now closed this border tightly. Why are you doing it, peoples are neighbors and families after all?" Lukashenko is quoted as saying in the statement.

According to him, Belarus has always supported Ukraine and the Ukrainian authorities.

“Belarusians are the people you should fear the least. We will never do bad things to Ukraine if you don’t step onto our land with weapons first,” Lukashenko is quoted as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied Lukashenko’s allegation that Ukraine is sending weapons to Belarus. According to the ministry, this allegation is aimed at intimidating the Belarusian people.

