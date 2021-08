The U.S. military have arrived in Vinnytsia region for joint exercises.

The Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Vinnytsia region, aviators of the 456th brigade of transport aviation named after Dmytro Maiboroda receive their American colleagues. Servicemen of the 352nd wing of the special operations forces arrived in Ukraine on two MC-130 military transport aircraft to conduct joint exercises with their Ukrainian colleagues," reads the statement.

It is also noted that the main goal of the event is to increase the level of compatibility between the divisions of the partner countries.

So, within the framework of the exercises, which will last about a month, the military of the two countries will exchange experience in matters of tactical evacuation, first aid during hostilities, as well as the landing of personnel and cargo.

Besides, it is noted that the plans include conducting joint training flights to improve the interaction between the MC-130 and An-26 crews in the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, joint Ukrainian-Georgian military exercises of the PASSEX type were held in the Black Sea.

