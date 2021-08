The Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC presents a new tariff plan ‘Comfortable Season’ for the heating season 2021/2022.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From August 9, the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC, invites customers to connect to the new tariff plan ‘Comfortable Season’. The main advantages of the new proposal are the ability to pay for gas in equal monthly installments and accordingly plan your expenses during the heating season. The gas price in the ‘Comfortable Season’ tariff plan is traditionally one of the most profitable in the market – UAH 7.96 per cubic meter with VAT excluding the cost of distribution (delivery), and this price is fixed for the entire heating season," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the total amount payable in the new tariff plan is determined when the client is connected - in accordance with the volume of gas that residents of a particular household consume on average during the heating season (from October to late April).

It is indicated that within seven months the client pays in equal installments, namely, 1/7 of the cost of the reserved volume of gas.

It is noted that the required volume of gas during the heating season is calculated taking into account the historical data on gas use by a specific customer and in accordance with his type of consumption, among which: ‘Cooking’ type (50-200 cubic meters of gas per month), ‘Cooking and water heating’ type (150-500 cubic meters of gas per month), as well as ‘Heating’ type (800-20,000 cubic meters of gas per month).

"The monthly payment for gas must be made no later than the 15th. Subject to timely payment online - in the personal account at my.gas.ua or in the Gasua chatbot - each client receives a 1% discount, which is credited to the personal account and automatically will be taken into account when paying next month. With a discount of 1%, the client pays at a price of UAH 7.88 per cubic meter with VAT," the statement reads.

According to it, gas bills are available in electronic format - that is, they are sent to customers by e-mail, and are also stored in their personal account and chatbot.

Besides, customers can print bills in EasyPay self-service payment terminals throughout Ukraine.

"The ‘Comfortable Season’ tariff plan is valid during the heating season – seven full months: from October 1 to April 30. The transition to a new tariff offer is possible provided that the client has no debt," the statement reads.

Clients can connect to the ‘Comfortable Season’ in their personal account at my.gas.ua or by calling the contact center of Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company.

It is noted that at any time the client can change the ‘Comfortable Season’ tariff plan by choosing another available offer from the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz signed three-year gas supply contracts with 441 heat producers.

On August 1, 2020, Ukraine terminated the provision on imposing public service obligations (PSO) on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for the sale of gas to the population and launched a gas market for household consumers.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

