Russia Starts Military Drills In Crimea And On 19 More Ranges

On August 9, the Russian Federation launched military drills in the Russia-annexed Crimea and on 19 more ranges to continue until September 15.

The Southern Military District of the Russian Federation has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also noted that, within the framework of bilateral battalion tactical exercises, motorized rifle, tank and artillery units of the Southern Military District will perform combat training tasks by specialists of all branches of the armed forces.

According to the report, an indispensable condition for tactical rallies will be the use by unit commanders of the experience of modern armed conflicts, non-standard solutions in managing staff and attached units, the capabilities of reconnaissance and fire and strike contours.

In addition, it is noted that more than 80 aircraft and helicopters are planned to be allocated daily by the Air Force and Air Defense Association of the Southern Military District to participate in joint combat training activities.

As part of the exercise, a complete list of tactical actions and manoeuvres will be worked out - in defense, offensive, with the performance of tasks on various terrain landscapes, in settlements, both day and night.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu attended military exercises in Crimea in April.

