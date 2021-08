Foreign Ministry Sees No Need In Evacuating Ukrainians From Greece, Turkey And Afghanistan Due To Fires

The Foreign Affairs Ministry does not see any need to evacuate citizens of Ukraine from Greece, Turkey and Afghanistan over wild fires.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from deputy foreign minister Yevhen Yenin.

He said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry daily monitors the situation in the said countries and if needed it will respond.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 100 rescuers have arrived in Greece to extinguish wild fires.

