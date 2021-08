The Fitch international rating agency has revised the outlook for the sovereign credit rating of Ukraine from Stable to Positive and affirmed the rating at B.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fitch notes that the rating decision was made given the relative resilience of Ukraine's macroeconomic performance to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus and expectations that public debt-to-GDP ratio would fall due to overfulfillment of the government’s revenue targets and recovery in the GDP growth.

"Ukraine has once again demonstrated the best performance of most of its peers in terms of the rating. We continue the policy of fiscal consolidation, which should lead to an increase in the stability of Ukraine's public finances and, as a result, to an increase in Ukraine's credit rating in the future," said Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March this year, Fitch Ratings confirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Ukraine at B, Stable outlook.

In March this year, the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings confirmed Ukraine's long-term rating at B / B with a stable outlook.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources