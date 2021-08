Former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv Mykola Chaus is facing 8-12 years in prison.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

Chaus is charged with committing a crime under Section 4 of Article 368 of the Penal Code of Ukraine - accepting an offer, promise or receiving an unlawful benefit by an official on an especially large scale, as well as a request to provide such benefit for himself or a third party for the commission or non-commission of such an official in the interests of the person who offers, promises, provides improper benefit or in the interests of a third party, any action using power or official position.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has completed the investigation and handed the bill of indictment to ex-judge Chaus.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to arrest Chaus and placed him under 24-hour house arrest.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources