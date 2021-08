The construction site of Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Jin Wei/Xinhua.

The construction site of Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Jin Wei/Xinhua.

The main bridge on a sea-crossing high-speed railway connecting the cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province was joined together, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge is part of the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway. The railway is scheduled to go into operation in 2022.

Weng Fangwen, the chief engineer of the railway project at the CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Company Ltd., said the bridge is the country's first long-span cable-stayed bridge across the sea with a traveling speed exceeding 300 km per hour.

The length of the bridge is about 20.29 km, with its sea bridge measuring 8.96 km in length.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen to within one hour.

