Kyiv Regional Administration, Carriers Agree Fares For Shuttle Busses Will Not Increase By More Than 18% In 20

The Kyiv regional state administration and carriers have reached an agreement that the increase of fares for shuttle buses will not exceed 18% in 2021.

The Kyiv regional administration announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Kyiv region’s Governor Vasyl Volodin discussed the reduction of fares for commuter passenger transport in the region with the major carriers operating on the vast majority of the region's routes.

"The participants in the meeting reached the compromise decision to revise the fares on those routes where fares have been raised during the course of 2021 based on the idea that such an increase cannot exceed 15-18% or UAH 1-2 in monetary terms," the statement said.

Besides, according to the statement, fares have been raised by more than 20% on some routes from 2020 to 2021, which is not always justified.

The revision of these fares should take place no later than Monday, August 9.

The 69 carriers operating in the Kyiv region carry passengers on 511 intra-regional routes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 39 carriers in Kyiv region submitted a financial justification for the revision of fares on 368 routes to the regional administration in February.

