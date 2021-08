President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill banning the sale of medicines to children under the age of 14.

This was announced in a statement by the official representation of the president of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the bill on amendments to article 21 of the Law of Ukraine on Medicines, which provides for banning the sale of medicines to persons under the age of fourteen (minors),” which the parliament adopted on July 15 this year,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the aim of the document is to restrict children’s free access to medicines that are sold in pharmacies, thus preventing possible accidents.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, prescription-only drugs are often available without a prescription.

“The law that was signed by the head of state prohibits the sale of medicines to persons under the age of 14. Among other things, it applies to sales of medicines over the internet and delivery of medicines,” the statement said.

According to the statement, if a person selling or delivering medicines has doubts about the age of the buyer, the seller must demand the buyer’s passport or other document confirming his age.

If the buyer refuses to provide such a document, the seller is prohibited from selling or delivering the medicine to the buyer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the bill banning the sale of medicines to children under the age of 14 on July 15.

In February, presidential envoy on children's rights Mykola Kuleba asked the Ministry of Health to analyze the situation involving the sale of medicines to children and to legislatively regulate this issue in connection with recent cases of poisoning and suicides among adolescents.

The National Police believe that the Ministry of Health and the State Medicine Service should address the issue of banning the sale of the Drotaverin (Noshpa) drug to children because it has already poisoned several children.

