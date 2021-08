Drill Meeting With Conscript Of Enlisted Men And Reservists Of Territorial Defense Will Be Held In Kyiv On Aug

Drill meeting with conscript of enlisted men and reservists of the territorial defense will be held in Kyiv on August 7-13.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement message of the Shevchenkivska District State Administration in the city of Kyiv.

"By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kyiv, from August 7 to 13, they plan to hold drill meeting with a practical conscription of enlisted men and reservists of Kyiv’s territorial defense. They will work out practical actions to defend the capital," the statement reads.

It is also noted that during the exercises from August 10 to 12, training will be organized using blank cartridges and training explosive devices, in connection with which the residents of Kyiv are asked not to be afraid of loud sounds.

The training areas at this time will be surrounded by law enforcement officers.

The exercise plan provides for the implementation of practical actions at the following locations:

- training place No. 1 - performing combat missions for the defense of the city of Kyiv (Velyka Kiltseva Street, opposite the Ministerskyi residential complex);

- training place No. 2 - maintaining law and order and security in Kyiv in places of population gathering (41, Povitroflotskyi Avenue, near the building of the Solomianska District State Administration in the city of Kyiv);

- training place No. 3 - protection of critical facilities and communications in Kyiv (4, Promyslova Street, TPP-5);

training place No. 4 - protection and ensuring the reliable functioning of public authorities (41, Povitroflotskyi Avenue, the building of the Solomianska District State Administration in the city of Kyiv);

- training place No. 5 - deployment of the headquarters of the territorial defense area of ​​the Holosiivska District State Administration in the city of Kyiv and the main command post of a separate brigade of territorial defense of Kyiv (the small hall of the Holosiivska District State Administration in the city of Kyiv);

training place No. 6 - deployment of the headquarters of the territorial defense area of ​​the Solomianska District in the city of Kyiv the state administration and the command and observation post of a separate battalion of territorial defense of Kyiv (the sports hall of the Solomianska district in the city of Kyiv the state administration).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Mykhailo Scherbyna, Deputy Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, said that 80% of the reservists of the territorial defense in Kyiv have their own weapons.

