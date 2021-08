Light Communication LLC By Order Culture Ministry Will Shoot 27 Videos And Documentary About Celebration Of 30

The Center for the Protection of the Information Space of Ukraine state enterprise, the founder of which is the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, has entered into an agreement with the Light Communication limited liability company to shoot 27 videos and a documentary film about the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine for UAH 9.8 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agreement, by the end of 2021, Light Communication LLC must shoot 26 videos of 60 seconds each, a video for 90 seconds, and a documentary film for 26 minutes.

According to the documentation, video information products should contain socially significant information about the 30th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine and reveal the theme of Independence Day as a holiday of the whole nation, focusing on unity, long-term civilizational development of the Ukrainian people and statehood, as well as the historical process of restoration of Independence.

The purchase agreement was concluded following the application of the negotiation procedure.

According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 736 of July 15, the Center for the Protection of the Information Space of Ukraine state enterprise can purchase goods, works and services necessary for the preparation and holding of events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine celebrates the 30th anniversary of Independence Day on August 24.

Festive events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Ukraine will be held on August 22-24.

