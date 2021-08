The head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, states that the chief of the Kyiv police, Andrii Kryschenko, continues to fulfill his duties and the decision to dismiss him has not been made.

Klymenko has said this to reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision on the resignation has not been made, he continues to fulfill his duties," he said.

According to him, the decision on the dismissal of the deputy head of the National Police - the chief of the Kyiv police is taken by the Minister of Interior Affairs, respectively, this issue is in his competence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, Kryschenko resigned.

At the same time, the Kyiv police said that they did not have such information and he continued to work.

