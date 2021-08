Darnitsa brought 12 new drug brands to the market in the first half of the year

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company brought 12 new brands of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the nervous and cardiovascular systems and for pain management in the first 6 months of this year. This has been reported by the press service of the company.

According to the CEO of the Darnitsa pharmaceutical company Andrii Obrizan, the new drugs have a safety profile confirmed in clinical trials. Some of the launches have taken place in cooperation with the European pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"Darnitsa’s goal is to quickly bring new products to the market and thus expand the availability of treatment for the population. In the first half of 2021, we increased investments in R&D by 10%, and by the end of the year we plan to release 25 new drugs. In particular, 10 products will be released ahead of schedule due to the digitalization of a number of processes and the transition to electronic pharmaceutical document management", – he said.

Obrizan also added that, in particular, in the first half of the year, in the category of over-the-counter drugs, the company brought to the market medicines for the treatment of acute and chronic diseases of the bronchopulmonary system (Dvace Long, Dvace 200), for elimination of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis and urticaria (Eridez-Darnitsa) and for use in the complex therapy of wet cough (Ritosse Ivy).

According to him, the new drugs from the company’s prescription portfolio are aimed at treating dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease (Memtec), schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder (Mintegra), topical treatment of infectious lesions and their prevention (Veromistin).

In addition, the CEO of Darnitsa recalled that in July the company presented the Darfen branded line, which includes four drugs at once in the form of a gel, patches and oral forms – to combat pain and inflammation in adults and children starting from the age of 3 months.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1930. It has been the leader in Ukraine in terms of the volume of drugs production since 1998. The company’s mission is to help healthcare professionals and patients improve the quality of life through science, innovations and accessibility. The company’s portfolio includes 210 names of medicinal products. The enterprise has 14 GMP certified production lines. Darnitsa products are exported to 15 countries. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources