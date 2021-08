Ex-Fighter Of Aidar Prokhnich Who Threatened To Blow Up Cabinet Admitted His Guilt - Defense

The former fighter of the Aidar battalion Volodymyr Prokhnich, who threatened to blow up the building of the Cabinet of Ministers, admitted his guilt.

His lawyer Taras Bespalyi announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He admits guilt," said the lawyer.

The lawyer did not provide any other details.

At the same time, according to sources of Ukrainian News Agency in law enforcement agencies, Prokhnich does not admit his guilt in the crimes incriminated to him and did not sign the corresponding protocol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court will consider a preventive measure for Prokhnich on Friday.

The prosecutor's office asks the court to take him into custody without the alternative of paying bail.

The ex-fighter of Aidar is suspected of a number of crimes - the seizure of state buildings, hostage-taking and illegal handling of weapons.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources