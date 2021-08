Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Send 100 Experienced Firefighters To Greece To Extinguish Fires

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to send 100 experienced firefighters to Greece to extinguish fires.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I set the task for the government to assist Greece in overcoming the devastating fires raging in some parts of the country," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also noted that on Friday the Cabinet of Ministers should make a decision so that soon 100 experienced Ukrainian firefighters with the necessary equipment would go to the rescue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready to consider Albania's requests for assistance in extinguishing forest fires.

On July 29, a Ukrainian firefighting plane left for Turkey to help extinguish large-scale fires.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources