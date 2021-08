SACPO Asks Anti-Corruption Court To Authorize Investigation In Absentia Against Yanukovych And His Son In Case

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) asks the High Anti-Corruption Court to authorize in absentia (special pre-trial) investigation against former President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr in the case of the acquisition of the Mezhyhiria residence.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the court's press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The High Anti-Corruption Court will consider a petition to carry out a special pre-trial investigation against the fourth President of Ukraine and his son," the court said.

The court was supposed to consider these requests on August 5, but the sitting was postponed.

The new date of the meeting will be announced later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and SACPO are asking the Anti-Corruption Court to arrest Yanukovych and his son.

They are suspects in the case of acquisition of the Mezhyhiria residence through abuse of office.

The actions of the former President are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code, his son - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources