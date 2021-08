The number of listed companies on the ChiNext stock market, China's Nasdaq-style board for growth enterprises, had exceeded 1,000, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The figure represents 22.55% of the total number of listed companies on China's A-share market.

The total market value of listed companies on the ChiNext board has reached 13.55 trillion yuan ($2.1 trillion), accounting for 15.86% of the total market value of China's A-share market, and second only to the NASDAQ.

The Shenzhen-based ChiNext was established in 2009 with 28 listed companies on its market. Over the past decade, ChiNext has seen a rapid expansion of listed companies, especially in the scientific and technological sectors.

In August 2020, the first batch of registration-based initial public offerings (IPOs) of 18 enterprises debuted on the ChiNext board, amid the country's efforts to reform the capital market.

