Ukrainian performers Jamala, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk and Serhii Zhadan will perform at the festive concert "The Ark of Ukraine: 10 Centuries of Ukrainian Music" on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence Day on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv on August 22.

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The concert will be co-authored by conductor Oksana Lyniv, the first woman to hold the position of chief conductor of the Opera and Philharmonic Orchestra in Graz (Austria).

The initiator and creative producer of the concert is Yaryna Vinnytska.

Famous Ukrainian performers will perform at the concert: Jamala, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, Serhii Zhadan, DakhaBrakha, Yuliya Sanina, Alina Pash, the Khoreya Kozatska musical bank, the Kurbasy band, the youth symphony orchestra of Ukraine, the Dudaryk choir, the maiden choir of the Lysenko Kyiv State Musical Lyceum, soloists of academic music - Oksana Nykytiuk and Nazar Tatsyshyn.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 09:00 p.m. on August 22 at Mykhailivska Square.

The concert is free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine celebrates the 30th anniversary of Independence Day on August 24.

Festive events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Ukraine will be held on August 22-24.

