Health Ministry Not Recorded Cases Of Coronavirus In Morshyn, Where 66% Of Adult Population Vaccinated Against

The Ministry of Health has not recorded cases of coronavirus in Morshyn (Lviv region), where 66% of the adult population are vaccinated against COVID-19, since June 20.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the town of Morshyn, Lviv region, where a pilot project for the widest possible vaccination coverage against COVID-19 is underway, as of August 2, 72.4% of the adult population were vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, 66% of adults have fully completed the vaccination with two doses. Now in Morshyn there are no registered new patients with COVID-19. The last case of the disease was recorded on June 20,” the statement reads.

According to the report, 90% of all vaccinated were vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine (CoronaVac).

Vaccinations were also carried out with AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccines.

"This is a very good result. Vaccines against COVID-19 demonstrate high levels of effectiveness and protection. And this is not only Ukrainian, but also world experience. Of course, we perfectly understand all the limitations of such a project, but we must say that the achieved universal coverage figures are a prerequisite for stopping the outbreak and pandemic. Now our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible and prevent the pandemic from escalating in autumn," said Deputy Minister – Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin.

Recall that on April 16, 2021, the Ministry of Health, together with local authorities, launched a pilot project to vaccinate the majority of the adult population against COVID-19 in the town of Morshyn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was implemented by 54.2%.

Ukraine plans to reach 6 million coronavirus vaccinations in August, 8.231 million in September and 8.5 million in October-December.

In total, it is planned to carry out 47.878 million vaccinations against coronavirus in 2021.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, on April 13 - vaccination with CoronaVac, on April 18 - with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the second half of July - with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

