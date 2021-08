Lawyer Of Ex-fighter Of Aidar Prokhnich Who Threatened To Blow Up Cabinet Calls Motive Of His Crime Injustice

Taras Bespalyi, a lawyer who threatened to blow up the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of the former fighter of the Aidar battalion Volodymyr Prokhnich, calls the motive of his crime injustice towards the combatants.

The lawyer announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency asked what motive Prokhnich had, why he decided on such an action.

"Social injustice against combatants," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, the police detained ex-fighter of Aidar Prokhnich, who threatened to blow up the Cabinet of Ministers building, and on August 5, served with suspicion of seizing state buildings, illegal imprisonment and illegal handling of weapons.

The prosecutor's office asks the court to arrest Prokhnich without an alternative to bail.

