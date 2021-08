Kyiv Police Have No Information About Dismissal Of Their Head Kryschenko

The police do not have information about the dismissal of the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Andrii Kryschenko.

The press service of the Kyiv police has informed about this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We do not have such information, so we cannot comment on this," the authority said.

At the same time, close friends of Kryschenko told the Ukrainian News Agency that he is at his workplace and has not yet written any statements.

"He's at work," said one of his close friends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2015, the Ministry of Internal Affairs appointed Kryschenko the head of the Main Police Directorate of Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources