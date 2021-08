The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture estimates GDP growth in the first half of the year at 1%.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first quarter of this year, GDP fell by 2.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020. But during the second quarter, the situation was corrected and according to the results of the first half of the year, GDP growth is expected by 1%," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Economy maintains a forecast for GDP growth in 2021 by 4%, but for this it is planned to use state mechanisms to stimulate existing industries.

The ministry also noted a positive trend in increasing employment in the most risky sectors in terms of legal employment - agriculture and construction.

For the first half of this year, these areas showed an increase in official messages of employers about hiring by 20%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture predicts that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 6% in the second quarter of this year.

