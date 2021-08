Former Prime Minister Yevhen Marchuk has died.

His wife Larysa Ivshina wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Black day ... YeK (Yevhen Marchuk) died ... Heart stopped," she wrote.

Marchuk was the first head of the Security Service of Ukraine (from 1991 to 1994).

Besides, he was the Minister of State for Defense, National Security and Emergencies of the Ukrainian SSR.

He served as Vice Prime Minister in the government of Vitalii Masol, as well as First Vice Prime Minister - Chairperson of the Presidential Coordination Committee on Combating Corruption and Organized Crime.

1995-1996 he worked as Prime Minister.

In 1999 he was the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

During 2003-2004 he was the Minister of Defense.

