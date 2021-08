Zelenskyy Instructs SSU And Interior Ministry To Protect Belarusians Who Might Be In Danger Due To Their Polit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Ministry of Interior Affairs to consider all the risks facing the Belarusian citizens who arrived in Ukraine within the last year and might be at risk of criminal encroachments because of their political or social activities and provide unconditional protection for them.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Every Belarusian who could become a target for criminals in connection with his public political position should receive special and reliable protection. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Interior Affairs should develop a clear mechanism for assessing possible risks, as well as a system of responses to these risks in order to eliminate any threat to people," Zelenskyy said.

A list of citizens of the Republic of Belarus has been compiled and law enforcement officers have already begun taking the appropriate measures to assess the risks facing them, protect them, and provide additional support to them during their stay on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the statement, this decision was made because law enforcement agencies received information about possible threats to several Belarusian activists, as well as because of the tragic death of the Belarusian House in Ukraine nongovernmental organization’s head Vitaly Shishov, who lived in Ukraine.

The president expects a comprehensive investigation of all the circumstances of Shishov's death, quick and full verification of the information, as well as provision of regular and sufficient information about the progress of the investigation of the case to the public by representatives of the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Belarusian House in Ukraine’s head Shishov was found hanged in Kyiv on August 3. The police are investigating whether he was murdered.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine has said that Shishov was under surveillance and that this was reported to the police. However, the National Police said that Shishov did not report to them that he was under surveillance.

