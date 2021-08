The police are investigating the seizure of the Cabinet of Ministers by a former fighter of the Aidar battalion, Volodymyr Prokhnich, under four articles of the Criminal Code, in particular, on the fact of taking hostages.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, a man who threatened to blow up the Cabinet of Ministers was twice wounded, had a craniocerebral injury and committed a crime because of “that happened in his life”.

He works at the car repair shop.

"We are investigating the case under four articles, one of them - the taking of hostages - up to 15 years in prison," Klimenko said.

The head of the National Police noted that he had a combat grenade and could harm people and the building of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Where the grenade comes from, we do not know. The offensive hand grenade. There were no demands. The motive will be established by the investigation," Klymenko said.

The man gave up thanks to 10-minute talks with his friend, who arrived at the scene accompanied by patrol police.

The press service of the Kyiv prosecutor's office reports on what other articles the crime is being investigated.

"According to the head of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office, Oleh Kiper, who was at the scene, at present, criminal proceedings have been registered on this fact under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 341 (seizure of state buildings), Article 345 (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer), Part 2 of Article 147 (hostage-taking), Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons)," the press service announced this on Facebook.

Law enforcers establish the circumstances and motives for the commission of the crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police detained ex-fighter of Aidar Prokhnich, who threatened to blow up the building of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources