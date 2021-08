Police Detain Ex-Fighter Of Aidar Prokhnich Who Threatened To Blow Up Cabinet’s Building

The police detained the former Aidar fighter Volodymyr Prokhnich, who threatened to blow up the building of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the National Police.

"He was detained," the authority said.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, the detainee is a former fighter of the Aidar battalion Volodymyr Prokhnich.

He is from Luhansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the man threatened to blow up the building of the Cabinet of Ministers, a special police operation was launched.

