Denmark transferred 509,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today 509,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, provided by Denmark, arrived in Ukraine. This delivery is a direct aid to Ukraine from the Danish government, which plans to transfer 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to various countries by the end of 2021,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the vaccine from this supply will be used to vaccinate those who should receive the second dose of AstraZeneca, the rest will be distributed among the vaccination points.

It is noted that the transportation of the vaccine from the Danish Serum Institute to Kyiv was provided by the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was implemented by 54.2%.

Ukraine plans to reach 6 million coronavirus vaccinations in August, 8.231 million in September and 8.5 million in October-December.

In total, it is planned to carry out 47.878 million vaccinations against coronavirus in 2021.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, on April 13 - vaccination with CoronaVac, on April 18 - with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the second half of July - with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources