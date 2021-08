Temporary Restriction On Visiting JFO Zone By Officials Does Not Apply To Zelenskyн - General Staff’s Press Se

The General Staff states that the ban imposed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi on officials and parliamentarians from visiting the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) for up to 10 days due to the handover process of the post of commander of the Joint Forces Operation does not apply to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since he is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the General Staff.

"He is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He signs documents ... Of course, this does not apply to him," the press service said.

The authority noted that such a restriction on visiting the JFO applies, in particular, to the head of the Verkhovna Rada and other officials, and this procedure is a common practice.

"There is nothing extraordinary in this," the General Staff noted.

They also added that after the handover of the post of the commander of the JFO, the usual order of visiting the zone will be restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi imposed a ban on officials from visiting the JFO zone for up to 10 days due to the process of handover of the post of JFO commander.

Because of this, in particular, the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, could not go to Donbas.

