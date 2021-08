Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak left for the United States to prepare for the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kuleba wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the United States of America is Ukraine's number one strategic partner in the field of security, and the strengthening of the military-political union is among the top priorities of the recently adopted Foreign Policy Strategy of Ukraine.

Kuleba recalled that in February he had his first conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This was the first official contact of the new American administration with Ukraine.

"Today, Andrii Yermak and I are in Washington to prepare the first official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Joseph Biden, which will take place on August 30. We will meet here with key people: Adviser to the U.S. President for National Security Jacob Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senators and American analysts," he wrote.

Kuleba noted that at the moment Zelenskyy is the second leader from Europe after the German Chancellor, who will visit the United States at the invitation of President Biden.

"The presidents have a number of major topics. But whatever they are, there will be no "great phrases" or some kind of blackmail. There will be a conversation between allies who are working together to solve complex security problems and the prosperity of Ukraine, Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space," Kuleba added.

Also, according to the minister, it is important that the President will go to the United States in a strong position, immediately after a large-scale international event in the history of Ukraine: the founding summit of the Crimean Platform, to which more than three dozen of our partners will come to Kyiv, including a high delegation from the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy will pay a visit to the White House on August 30.

The United States is ready to sign three bilateral documents on defense partnerships, research projects and cooperation in the space industry during the President's visit to Washington.

