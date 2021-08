Shanghai exported 206,000 motor vehicles in the first half of 2021 (H1), up 1.65 times from the same period last year, Shanghai Customs said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The total value increased to 20.64 billion yuan (about $3.19 billion), up 1.9 times year on year, said the customs, adding that the volume and value of the exported vehicles reached a record high.

With more cars sold to developed economies, Shanghai exported 63,000 vehicles to the European Union (EU), Australia and the United States in H1, accounting for 30.5% of its total exports.

A total of 60,000 electric vehicles were exported by the metropolis from January to June, increasing 7.5 times year on year and accounting for 34.3% of the country's total.

