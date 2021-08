U.S. Urges Ukraine To Conduct Thorough Investigation To Establish Causes And Circumstances Of Belarusian House

The United States has stated that the death of the Belarusian House in Ukraine nongovernmental organization’s head Vitaly Shishov in Kyiv took place “amid an unacceptable Belarusian crackdown on civil society” and called on the Ukrainian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to establish its causes and circumstances.

The embassy of the United States in Ukraine announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“[Shishov's] death takes place amid an unacceptable Belarusian crackdown on civil society, and we look forward to a complete and thorough investigation by Ukrainian authorities to establish its causes and circumstances,” the embassy tweeted.

According to the embassy, the United States is deeply saddened to learn of Shishov’s death and extends its deepest condolences to his loved ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shishov was found hanged in Kyiv. The police are investigating whether he was murdered.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine has said that Shishov was being followed and that this was reported to the police. However, the National Police said that Shishov did not report to them that he was being followed.

