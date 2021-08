President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is monitoring the situation involving the dearth of the Belarusian House in Ukraine nongovernmental organization’s head Vitaly Shishov.

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Serhii Nikiforov announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We (the Office of the President of Ukraine) are closely monitoring the findings of the police. The president, of course, is monitoring the situation,” he said.

Nikiforov believes that Ukraine needs to show support for the people of Belarus.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine is working to ensure that the Belarusians who moved to Ukraine after the events that took place in the summer feel safe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Belarusian House in Ukraine nongovernmental organization’s head Shishov has been found hanged in Kyiv. The police are investigating whether he was murdered.

The Belarusian House in Ukraine has said that Shishov was under surveillance and that this was reported to the police. However, the National Police said that Shishov did not report to them that he was under surveillance.

