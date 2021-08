Health Ministry Does Not Have Information About Need To Re-Vaccinate Against Coronavirus After Expiration Of 1

The Ministry of Health does not have information on the need to re-vaccinate against coronavirus after the expiration of the 180-day period of validity of the COVID certificate.

The operator of the COVID-19 hotline announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"At the moment it is not known how long it will take to be re-vaccinated. There is no such deadline yet," the hotline operator replied.

Answering the question about the advisability of establishing a 180-day validity period for the COVID certificate, the operator replied that it is possible that the validity period of the certificate will be extended.

"This is still in test mode," a government hotline operator replied.

The press service of the Ministry of Health also does not have information about the need to be re-vaccinated against coronavirus after the 180-day period of validity of the COVID certificate.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers established the validity period of COVID certificates 180 days from the date of administration of the last dose of the vaccine.

Beta testing of COVID certificates has been launched from July 1, but the full launch of their functionality will take place after a technical check by the European Union.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree on the introduction of COVID certificates.

This is a digital document that will confirm the status of a citizen for vaccination, a negative result of PCR tests and the status of a person who has recovered from COVID-19.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources