The head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Vitaly Shishov was under surveillance.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from statements of the organization on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that Vitaly was forced to move to Ukraine in the autumn of 2020 - after going to the Gomel protests in August and further active opposition to the usurpers of power in Belarus.

The organization writes that in the Belarusian House in Ukraine he undertook absolutely all areas of activity: helping relocators, holding actions against the regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko, announced by the Central Election Commission of Belarus President, appealing to state bodies to promote bills that help compatriots, forming a diaspora in Ukraine.

“Vitalik was under surveillance. The police were notified of the facts. Also, we were repeatedly warned by both local sources and our people in the Republic of Belarus about all kinds of provocations up to kidnapping and liquidation. Vitaly stoically and humorously treated these warnings, declaring that at least this way, perhaps, the Belarusian House in Ukraine will come out of the infovacuum. There is no doubt that this is an operation planned by the Chekists to eliminate a really dangerous Belarusian for the regime. We will continue to seek the truth in the death of Vitaly!" the organization writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Shishov disappeared in Kyiv.

On August 3, Shishov was found hanged.

