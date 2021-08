Police Checking Version Of Murder Of Belarusian House In Ukraine Head Shishov In Kyiv

The police are checking the version of the murder of the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Vitaly Shishov in a park in Kyiv.

The press service of the Kyiv police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police opened a case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder) and will check all versions, including the version of murder disguised as suicide.

The complete picture of the events will be established after the interrogation of witnesses, the analysis of video recordings from the cameras of the Safe City system, the conduct of expert examinations and investigative experiments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shishov was found hanged in Kyiv.

