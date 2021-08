A technician works at the workshop of the carmaking-related chip production company in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province. Photo by Xinhua.

China's top market watchdog has launched an investigation against auto chip dealers over suspicions of price gouging to address issues including price hyping in the market, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

China's State Administration For Market Regulation said it will continue to monitor market price order of major products such as chips, further strengthen supervision and law enforcement, and punish illegal acts such as hoarding, price hyping and price collusion.

