State Budget General Fund Overfulfilled In Terms Of Income By 4.6% In 7M

In January-July 2021, UAH 581.5 billion or 104.6% of the plan, were transferred to the general fund of the state budget.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In July, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 75.6 billion, which is by 2.2% (UAH 1.6 billion) more than the monthly plan.

From payments from the Tax Service, receipts amounted to UAH 39.5 billion or 104.2% of the June list (+ UAH 1.6 billion).

Receipts of customs payments to the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 33.1 billion or 100.5% of the list in July (+ UAH 0.2 billion).

In general, the general fund of the state budget for January-July 2021 received UAH 581.5 billion or 104.6% of the list of the reporting period (+ UAH 25.3 billion).

In January-July, expenditures on the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 634.5 billion or 92.3% of the list of the reporting period.

Financing of social expenditures, defense expenditures, debt service and subventions and subsidies to local budgets was carried out in full in accordance with the list on the basis of payment orders.

In January-July, the general fund of the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 50.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Accounting Chamber states that the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget have not been fulfilled by UAH 44.3 billion in the first half of 2021.

In January-June, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 158.1 billion, USD 1,679 million and EUR 412 million into the state budget through the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

