The head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Vitaly Shishov was found hanged in Kyiv.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A citizen of Belarus Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of the Kyiv parks, not far from his place of residence. Vitaly's mobile phone and personal belongings were taken from the scene," the statement reads.

The police have started criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder) and will check all versions, including the version of murder disguised as suicide.

The complete picture of the events will be established after the interrogation of witnesses, the analysis of video recordings from the cameras of the Safe City system, the conduct of expert examinations and investigative experiments.

The police in Kyiv appeals to everyone who knew Shishov with a request to provide information about the last weeks of his life, his psycho-emotional state, possible threats, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Shishov disappeared in Kyiv.

